California is battling yet another wildfire, while still dealing with the aftermath of massive wildfires just days ago. A new wildfire has rapidly spread to more than 9,400 acres, fueled by strong winds and dry brush.
Los Angeles Wildfires: New Hughes fire breaks out about 80 km north of Los Angeles
