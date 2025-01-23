California is battling yet another wildfire, while still dealing with the aftermath of massive wildfires just days ago. A new wildfire has rapidly spread to more than 9,400 acres, fueled by strong winds and dry brush.
Los Angeles Wildfires: Most of southern California remains under red-flag warning
California is battling yet another wildfire, while still dealing with the aftermath of massive wildfires just days ago. A new wildfire has rapidly spread to more than 9,400 acres, fueled by strong winds and dry brush.
Advertisment