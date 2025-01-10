Raging wildfires still continue to ravage southern California -- uncontained... Neighborhoods consumed by towering blazes, Thousands of people sent frantically fleeing their homes, And the sky was blanketed by smoke as swaths of u.S.' second-largest city lay in ruins..
Los Angeles Wildfire: Uncontained wildfires devastate California
