Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Saturday the head of Syria’s administration Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the People's Palace in Damascus. Watch this report for more details!
Lebanese PM meets Syria's new leader Al-Sharaa in Damascus
