Latvia's Evija Reine set a new women's record at the Antarctic Ice Marathon

Dec 22, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sixty-two people from 18 countries took part in the sixteenth edition of the Antarctic Ice Marathon, and eleven of the athletes joined the 7 Continents Marathon Club, completing a marathon on all seven continents when they finished the race.
Read in App