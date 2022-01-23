Late Indian freedom fighter's daughter speaks on installation of her father's statue at India Gate

In this exclusive interview, Anita Bose, daughter of late Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose opens up on the installation of her father's statue at the iconic India Gate in New Delhi. She called it a 'better late than never' decision. Speaking about the installation of the statue, PM of India, Narendra Modi, had said that it will be a means to show India's 'indebtedness' to the late freedom fighter. He also announced that till the time the work for the 'grand statue' of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.