Published: Jul 07, 2025, 24:00 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 24:00 IST
Kyiv claims there are Chinese components in Russian Shahed drones
Kyiv claims there are Chinese components in Russian Shahed drones

Ukraine’s intelligence reports that recent Russian Shahed‑type drones contain Chinese-manufactured components. Watch the video to know more on this!

