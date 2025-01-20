The Royal Kolkata Turf Club in India's Kolkata city hosted the 54th edition of the Statesman Vintage Car Rally over the weekend, and there were some delightful vintage models on show, some of them dating back to the 1930s. Take a look at these visuals. Watch in for more details!
Kolkata | 54th Statesman vintage and classic car rally: Vintage car magic over a 25-km rally course
