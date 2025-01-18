In December, Aramco, Saudi lithium start-up Lihytec, and Ma'aden announced the country's first successful lithium extraction from oilfield brine. Watch to know more.
Kingdom bets on lithium for EV future
Advertisment
In December, Aramco, Saudi lithium start-up Lihytec, and Ma'aden announced the country's first successful lithium extraction from oilfield brine. Watch to know more.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.