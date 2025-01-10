With fresh snowfall across the Kashmir division, winter tourism has picked up drastically. All the hotels and houseboats across the valley are fully booked for the month of January. According to the government data, around 3 million tourists visited the valley in 2024 breaking all the previous records and the authorities believe that the year 2025 is going to witness more tourist arrivals.
Kashmir Valley fully booked as snowfall spell attracts tourists
With fresh snowfall across the Kashmir division, winter tourism has picked up drastically. All the hotels and houseboats across the valley are fully booked for the month of January. According to the government data, around 3 million tourists visited the valley in 2024 breaking all the previous records and the authorities believe that the year 2025 is going to witness more tourist arrivals.
