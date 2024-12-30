In 2024, two of the most vibrant democracies, India and the United States, conducted their elections. While many A-listers from Hollywood proudly endorsed their favourite candidates in the U.S., the Indian election witnessed the actual participation of celebrities in politics. This year well-known stars such as Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil tried their hands at politics for the first time. Find out more about your favourite celebrities and their activities in this episode of E-Club.