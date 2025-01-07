The US Congress has certified US President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives. Watch in for more details!
Kamala Harris Certifies Donald Trump's US Election Win
Advertisment
The US Congress has certified US President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.