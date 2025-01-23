To preserve and conserve the famous Chinar trees of the Kashmir Valley, the authorities in the region are geotagging each and every such tree in the Valley. The authorities believe that many factors like urbanisation, diseases, and developmental projects have led to the loss of hundreds of Chinar trees in recent times, and to prevent this, a Digital Tree Aadhar number has been allotted to every Chinar tree in the Valley.
J&K: Authorities geo tagging Chinar trees in Kashmir Valley to conserve rich natural heritage
