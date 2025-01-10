A week-long tribute to America's 39th President Jimmy Carter is culminating with a state funeral in Washington, D.C. All five living U.S. presidents have come together in a rare appearance to honor the legacy of a leader who guided the nation through the aftermath of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War. Watch in for more details!
Jimmy Carter honoured with solemn state funeral in Washington
