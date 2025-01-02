South Korean investigators have intensified their probe into Sunday's air crash that killed 179 people in the worst aviation disaster on its soil. South Korea has sent the two retrieved black boxes to the U.S. for analysis. The crash, the country's worst aviation disaster, has sparked grief, anger, and an urgent call for answers. Grief mingles with growing frustration as South Korea grapples with its deadliest aviation disaster in decades, with long queues at Muan Airport's memorial. Watch in for more details!