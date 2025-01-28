The president and chairman of Japan's Fuji Television Network Inc. stepped down Monday to take responsibility for a scandal involving popular TV host Masahiro Nakai. Watch this report for more details!
Japan: Fuji TV Chairman & President resign over accusation of sexual assault
