A tragic train accident has taken place in the Indian state of Maharashtra, where at least 13 passengers of the Pushpak Express were killed after being hit by the passing Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district. Watch in for more details!
Jalgaon Pushpak Express accident: Uttar Pradesh CM expresses grief over the incident
A tragic train accident has taken place in the Indian state of Maharashtra, where at least 13 passengers of the Pushpak Express were killed after being hit by the passing Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment