The outlook on the Israeli currency has brightened with the start of a truce with Hamas in Gaza. Options traders are the least pessimistic in three years on Israel's shekel.
Israel's economic outlook brightens
Advertisment
The outlook on the Israeli currency has brightened with the start of a truce with Hamas in Gaza. Options traders are the least pessimistic in three years on Israel's shekel.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.