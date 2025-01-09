A biblical map of the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, shared by an official Israeli Arabic account on X, has led to diplomatic backlash. The post, depicting boundaries from 928 BC that include parts of modern-day Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority, was published on Monday. In response, the governments of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE criticized the post and called for international action against what they perceived as Israel's expansionist ambitions.