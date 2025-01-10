The Israeli military has successfully intercepted drones launched by the Houthi group in its ongoing efforts to neutralize threats in the region. This interception is part of Israel's broader strategy to secure its airspace and counter hostile drone activities.
Israeli Military intercepts drones in ongoing efforts against Houthi targets
