The Israeli soldiers have killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 80 were wounded in southern Lebanon as hundreds of Lebanese tried to reach southern villages near the border with Israel by force. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Lebanon conflict: IDF opened fire on civilians in two border towns, says Lebanese govt
