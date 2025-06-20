LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Will the US enter the Iran-Israel war?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 01:26 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 01:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Will the US enter the Iran-Israel war?
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 01:26 IST

Israel-Iran war: Will the US enter the Iran-Israel war?

Trump teases “something big” and the world shudders, could the U.S. enter the Israel–Iran war? Supreme Leader Khamenei vows dire consequences if America intervenes.

Trending Topics

trending videos