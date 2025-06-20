Published: Jun 20, 2025, 03:41 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 03:41 IST
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 03:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Cargo planes carrying military equipment land in Israel amid rising tensions
The Israeli Defense Ministry says several cargo planes carrying armaments and military equipment for the IDF landed in Israel today. The vast majority of the planes have come from the US. It is part of efforts to strengthen operational continuity and support all the IDF's needs, both for achieving the goals of the war and for improving readiness and stockpiles.