Published: Jun 20, 2025, 04:41 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 04:41 IST
Israel, Iran trade fire as US weighs options
Israeli cities are devastated as Iran has continued to launch its wave of missile strikes. Tehran, on the other hand, continues to burn under a thunder of Israeli bombings. The world is holding its breath, and the United States has now dispatched a third aircraft carrier to the region. The big question, of course, is: will America enter this war, and when will it do so? Take a look.