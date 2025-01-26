While the situation in Gaza remains tense, President Donald Trump has proposed a plan to "clean out" Gaza. Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt could take in the population, either temporarily or long-term. This comes as thousands of Palestinians are waiting to return to the northern Gaza Strip after being displaced. As many as 650,000 people are expected to return under the ceasefire. Watch in for more details!
Gaza crisis: Thousands stranded, await to enter North Gaza
