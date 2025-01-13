Qatar has provided a final ceasefire and hostage release draft to Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war. Watch this report for more details!
Israel-Hamas war: Qatar presents final ceasefire draft to Israel, Hamas
Advertisment
Qatar has provided a final ceasefire and hostage release draft to Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.