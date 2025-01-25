Israel's large-scale operation in occupied West Bank At least 80 people killed in fighting between armed leftist groups in Colombia M23 rebels encircle Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province & Sudanese army claims to recapture main oil refinery from paramilitary RSF Rahesha Sehgal gets you an in-depth analysis of the world's biggest warzones of the week.
Israel-Hamas War: Israel's Large-scale Operation In Occupied West Bank
