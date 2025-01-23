The Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi after announcing his resignation over the failure to prevent the October 7th 2023 attacks has called for an external probe to look into the Army's failures. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Hamas war: IDF military chief calls for external probe into October 7 attack
The Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi after announcing his resignation over the failure to prevent the October 7th 2023 attacks has called for an external probe to look into the Army's failures. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment