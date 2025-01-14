With US President Joe Biden announcing that a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is on the brink of being finalized, the question has emerged of whether Jerusalem will hand over the body of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of that agreement. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Hamas war: Deal between Hamas and Israel on the brink of being finalized, says Biden
With US President Joe Biden announcing that a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is on the brink of being finalized, the question has emerged of whether Jerusalem will hand over the body of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of that agreement. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment