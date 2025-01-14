All eyes are on the Gaza ceasefire deal developments, with the latest reports suggesting that Hamas has accepted the draft proposal for a truce deal. US and Israeli officials are hinting that a hostage deal might likely be finalized in the next 24 hours. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Hamas ceasefire: What's in potential deal? | Explained
All eyes are on the Gaza ceasefire deal developments, with the latest reports suggesting that Hamas has accepted the draft proposal for a truce deal.
Advertisment