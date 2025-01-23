The Israeli military has confirmed the killing of one terrorist in Gaza as it responded to ceasefire violations. The incident comes amid rising tensions, with Israeli forces carrying out strikes in retaliation for violations of the ceasefire agreement. The ongoing situation highlights the fragile peace in the region. On Wednesday, top officials from the US, Israel, and Egypt reportedly began discussions for the second stage of the Gaza hostage ceasefire deal, some two weeks ahead of the scheduled date. Watch in for more details!