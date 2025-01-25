The latest developments from West Asia: A second part of hostage exchanges under the initial phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel. Hamas has released four Israeli women hostages, whose names were released on Friday, from Gaza. Clutching Hamas-branded gift bags and wearing military fatigues, the four Israeli hostages—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag—were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross. They waved and even gave thumbs up as they were paraded on stage before dozens of militants and a huge crowd. Watch in for more details!