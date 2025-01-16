Israel and Hamas reached a landmark ceasefire and hostage release deal to halt the 15-month Gaza war. The deal, structured in three phases, includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of hostages. Qatar and the United States announced the deal, saying that the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Ceasefire To Continue Even If Negotiations Go Beyond Six Weeks
