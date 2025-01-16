The United States has announced a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. The deal comes 15 months after the war in Gaza began following Hamas's attack on Israel. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told a press conference that the ceasefire will take effect on Sunday. Watch in for more details!
Israel-Gaza truce deal: Fragile peace brings hopes and fears
