The Houthi rebels have fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, marking a fresh escalation following Israeli bombings on Sana'a's International Airport. The Israeli Defense Minister has stated that the threat now lies in the skies. The conflict between the Houthis and Israeli forces is intensifying by the hour, with both Ben Gurion Airport and Sana'a International Airport coming under fierce attack. This marks the beginning of a new missile war in West Asia. Watch in for more details!