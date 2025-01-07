Irrfan Khan’s 57th Birth Anniversary: Though Irrfan Khan is no longer with us, his remarkable contributions to cinema continue to be celebrated. On his 57th birth anniversary, we honor his profound legacy, which transcended Bollywood to leave an indelible mark on global audiences. His performances remain a source of inspiration, touching hearts worldwide and keeping his memory alive. Watch to know more!
Irrfan Khan's 57th Birth Anniversary: India Celebrates Actor’s Iconic, Award-Winning Films
