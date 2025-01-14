The UK and Iraq are all set to sign a strategic partnership. Iraqi Prime Minister Shia' al-Sudani made the announcement as he flew to London for an official visit, against the backdrop of historic shifts in West Asia. Iraq is trying to avoid becoming a conflict zone once again amid a period of regional upheaval that has seen Iran's allies, Hamas barely holding up in Gaza, Hezbollah weakened in Lebanon, and Bashar al-Assad aided in Syria. Watch in for more details!