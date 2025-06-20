LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran's 'Nobitex' hit by major cyberattack
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 05:26 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 05:26 IST
Iran's 'Nobitex' hit by major cyberattack
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 05:26 IST

Iran's 'Nobitex' hit by major cyberattack

In a major cyber attack, hackers from a group called Predatory Sparrow wiped out nearly $90 million from Iran's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos