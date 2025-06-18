Published: Jun 18, 2025, 13:41 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 13:41 IST
Iran-Israel war: IDF claims Israeli warplanes hit targets across Tehran
Iran launched a hypersonic Fattah-1 missile strike against Israel, claiming the attack was part of Operation Honest Promise 3. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported intercepting most of the missiles, but some damage was reported. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations, with both sides exchanging strikes.