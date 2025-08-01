Iran expels over 1 million Afghans, reports suggest 500,000 Afghans forced out of Iran in 16 days

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans living in Iran have crossed the border back into Afghanistan in the last week as Iran's July 6 deadline approaches. It's an echo of Afghans being forcibly repatriated from Pakistan. Many of these people who have lived in Iran or Pakistan for generations see a bleak future for themselves and their families in Afghanistan.