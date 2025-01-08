In a strong warning to Israel, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that it plans to reveal two new underground missile and floating cities along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, head of the IRGC's Public Relations Department, stated that these Iranian facilities are capable of housing a wide variety of cruise and ballistic missiles. He mentioned that the military installations would be launched during a ceremony as part of the extensive "Payambar-e-Azam 19" military exercise.