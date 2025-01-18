As of mid-January 2025, the U.S. dollar is expected to remain in a "holding pattern" for the near future due to a combination of factors affecting global markets.
Inflation still a headache on Trump policies
Advertisment
As of mid-January 2025, the U.S. dollar is expected to remain in a "holding pattern" for the near future due to a combination of factors affecting global markets.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.