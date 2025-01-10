Indonesian President Joko Widodo Subianto is set to visit Islamabad following Indonesia's Republic Day celebrations. The visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan, with discussions on bilateral relations and cooperation.
Indonesian President Subianto to visit Islamabad after Republic day celebrations: reports
