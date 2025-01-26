India's government employees are preparing for a significant shift in their retirement planning with the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which was introduced in August last year and will be rolled out by April this year. The UPS blends features from both the National Pension System (NPS) and the old pension scheme, while addressing key gaps. Here's a quick explainer of what makes this scheme a potential game-changer.
India's unified pensions scheme; why is it a game changer?
India's government employees are preparing for a significant shift in their retirement planning with the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which was introduced in August last year and will be rolled out by April this year. The UPS blends features from both the National Pension System (NPS) and the old pension scheme, while addressing key gaps. Here's a quick explainer of what makes this scheme a potential game-changer.
Advertisment