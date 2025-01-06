India’s real estate sector is on the cusp of transformation as it enters 2025. The industry is a cornerstone of the nation’s economic growth and is benefiting from a mix of stable regulatory frameworks, policy support, technological advancements, and sustainable practices. These elements promise opportunities for stakeholders, but the challenges of affordability and accessibility persist for the average Indian consumer. Watch in for more details!
India's Real Estate Booms, But For Whom?
