This year, India has made significant progress with rocket engine technology. India's space agency ISRO has certified all rocket engines required for the country's ambitious human space flight program, Gaganyaan. ISRO has also performed a few successful test firings of its most powerful rocket engine yet, a semi-cryogenic engine. For more details, WION's Sidharth MP spoke to Dr. V Narayanan from ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. Watch in for more details!