India's COVID-19 fatality rate falls to 1.43%. Country reports progressive increse in vaccination

Feb 15, 2021, 02.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's COVID-19 numbers are setting an example for the world to follow. One of the most popular nations yet the most impressive mechanism to deal with the pandemic, there is a sharp drop in COVID-19 caseload.
