Indians in US are scrambling to beat Donald Trump's citizenship order - with C-sections. Indians in panic after Trump signed an executive order ending 'birthright citizenship'. 127-year-old amendment guarantees U.S. nationality to children born on its land. Doctors are reporting an increase in pregnant Indian women, on visas, asking for cesarean. Families want pre-term delivery before Feb 20 - when Trump's mandate goes into effect. Watch to know more!