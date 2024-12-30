Donald Trump is set to return to the Oval Office in 2025, bringing with him a renewed focus on H-1B visas. Trump's stance on H-1B visas, which have long been a contentious issue, continues to stir debate. Critics argue that these visas displace American workers, especially in the tech sector, while others contend that they are necessary to address the country's growing tech talent shortage. With H-1B applications facing significant cost hikes and regulatory changes, the program's future remains uncertain. Watch in for more details!