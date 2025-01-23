People in Delhi woke up to a chilly morning after rain lashed several parts of the National Capital Region late last night and early this morning. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, a slight dip in temperature is expected. Watch in for more details!
India: Western disturbance to bring cold wave in North India
